-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INmune Bio.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,782. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $359.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74.

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,677 shares of company stock worth $1,500,339. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.