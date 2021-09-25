-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.01). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 41.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in eHealth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 10.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in eHealth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 976,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,090. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

