$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 2,473,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.