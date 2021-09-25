$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $69.99. 150,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

