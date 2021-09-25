$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $23.83. 2,126,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,556. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

