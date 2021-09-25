$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 92,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

