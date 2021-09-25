$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $31.53. 3,183,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,534. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.