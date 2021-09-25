$160.18 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce sales of $160.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.78 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $599.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $701.26 million, with estimates ranging from $683.34 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 817,311 shares of company stock worth $19,810,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

