165,000 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Ondas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $318.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.