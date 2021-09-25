199,990 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 199,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,706,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.73 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

