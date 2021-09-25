201,000 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNVY opened at $7.84 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CNVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

