21,690 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2021

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 91.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

