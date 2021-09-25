3,203 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after buying an additional 144,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

