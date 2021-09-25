$385.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $385.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 161,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,803. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.