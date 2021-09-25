$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

