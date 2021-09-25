480 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,197. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

ILMN stock opened at $432.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.88 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.