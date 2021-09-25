$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $50.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million.

CUTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Cutera to $64.25 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.86. 75,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cutera has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $876.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $35,342,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

