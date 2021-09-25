55,408 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coupa Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 210,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,277 shares of company stock valued at $38,503,695. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.19. 642,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,085. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average is $244.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.