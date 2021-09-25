$576.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $576.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.90 million and the lowest is $569.53 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BRKR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.58. 576,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 24.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $119,404,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

