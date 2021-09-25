60,000 Shares in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

