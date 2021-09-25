$716.91 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $716.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.07 million. CAE reported sales of $528.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,827. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

