$9.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $9.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.66. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $6.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $34.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $34.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $198.06. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

