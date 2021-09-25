$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $904.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 35.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

