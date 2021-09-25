$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $925.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $923.80 million to $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 662,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,943. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

