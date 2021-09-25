9,504 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of BJRI opened at $45.19 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.