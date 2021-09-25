AAX Token (AAB) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.48 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $19,268.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

