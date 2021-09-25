Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $622.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

