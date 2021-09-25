AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. 277,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,807.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

