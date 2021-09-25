Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $94.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. 1,808,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,080. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

