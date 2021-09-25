Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.88. 4,083,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,711. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,390,402 shares of company stock worth $353,096,991. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

