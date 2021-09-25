Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

