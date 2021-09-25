American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $167.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.72.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,976. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

