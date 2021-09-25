Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $64.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.26 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $60.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $297.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $304.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $337.95 million, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $349.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. 124,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,742. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

