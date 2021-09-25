Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

DGII traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 90,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

