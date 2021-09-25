Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $4.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12. Humana reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.31 to $21.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.88 to $25.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.63.

HUM stock opened at $398.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.19. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

