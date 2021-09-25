Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $164.36. 4,399,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.