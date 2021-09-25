Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.95. 721,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

