Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 88,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,991. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

