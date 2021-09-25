Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

