Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in fuboTV by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. 4,375,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

