Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.52. 333,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

