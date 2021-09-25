Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) PT at C$56.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$49.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.31%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

