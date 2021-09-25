Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPEY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

