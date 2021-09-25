Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,195.71

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.
MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTD traded down $6.67 on Friday, reaching $1,556.84. 71,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,530.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,360.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $953.57 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
