Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $96.92

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $762,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,545,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,796,000 after buying an additional 569,290 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

