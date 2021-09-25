Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $86.08

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,495. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.