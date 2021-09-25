Analyzing Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) & NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NSK and Paladin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $7.05 billion 0.49 $3.34 million N/A N/A Paladin Energy $21.49 million 55.11 -$79.87 million N/A N/A

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Volatility and Risk

NSK has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NSK and Paladin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 1 2 0 0 1.67 Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NSK beats Paladin Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides. The Automotive segment manufactures and sells bearings for car and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns, and automatic transmission components. The Others segment deals with the production and sale of steel balls, machinery and equipment. The company was founded by Korekiyo Takahashi and Takehiko Yamaguchi in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

