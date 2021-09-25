ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and $2.18 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00070710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00106443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00143059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,646.84 or 0.99945787 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.14 or 0.06731051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.26 or 0.00766962 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

