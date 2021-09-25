Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €22.10 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €22.10 ($26.00) price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.44 ($21.69).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

