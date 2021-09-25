Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th.

ASB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

